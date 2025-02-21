Films that disassemble dreams, photos within a nuclear power plant, concerts for the end of the world and other plans for the weekend

“Clouds come from the other side of the Atlantic.” With this weather metaphor said Thursday the co -director of the concert cycle Botanist nightsRamón Martín, his concern about Donald Trump’s policies that will be a setback in many aspects. One of them, the responsibility in the fight against climate change. We are all looking at the sky these days. But you have to act, and move from the blockade of fear, to action. “We will not return to the plastic straws,” Martín said with a small decision that seems insignificant, a symbol, but each one does what he can in his field of action. Morrissey will perform on June 12 In this Madrid festival and that day you can only sell vegetarian food in the enclosure. It seems that a person alone cannot change the world but an artist is able to force that change that is social but also economic. Some impact will be minimal.

A concert

Actors + Soft Vein (Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Valencia)

Postpunk’s Canadian Group (Vancouver) marks a three -dates tour of Spain (February 21, Upload Road of Barcelona; February 22, Nazca Sala de Madrid and February 23 in 16 tons of Valencia). The Californian Soft Vein accompanies the group, with its Darkwave electronics, ethereal but of forceful rhythms, approves for Lel dance.

Three recommended books

‘While you slept, Cantabas’ by N. Pino Luna (Troy mare). A Chilean writer sponsored by Alejandro Zamba inaugurates the Trojan horse stage with Gabriela Wiener as editor. This award -winning first novel by Pino Luna caught attention for her physical writing.

Zambra says of her that “it is a novel that whispers and dances at the same time.” In bookstores since February 6.

‘(H) Love10 Bi (Y) Bollo, from Vvaa (you have me). With this complex title gathers the excellent Editorial Continto you have thirteen authors who contribute a series of personal, disparate texts, individuals about their bowling and bisexual experience. They do it in multiple formats, as multiple is the look of the dissent. We look back towards his adolescence of Aida González Rossi (Author of the novel Condensed milk)the poetic prose of Rioko Photobon or some literary memories plagued by cultural references of Paula Villanueva, who is also worth recommending his recent essay The Saphic Circle. Lesbianism and bisexuality in Madrid of the early twentieth century (Raise fire), for reference only the first three texts of this collective book that also serves as a meeting point of ideas but also to meet and locate authors. In addition, with this volume the publishing house celebrates its tenth anniversary and its more than 15,000 copies sold. Already in bookstores.

‘Portrayed. Photography, gender and modernity in the nineteenth century of Stéphany Onfray (Chair). This essay wonder analyzes the first steps of the photographic genre with a gender approach, paying attention to women as a portrayed subject and looking for a new point of view where they are not passive observers but actors of a change. They star in modernity taking control of their image and the projection that make themselves, from the costumes to the representation of a work, the decision on what they teach and the redefinition of the limits of the genre. In bookstores from February 27.

Three recommended films, by Javier Zurro





‘I’m still here.’ Walter Salles had not run for years, and has returned with what he knows best to do, tell Brazil’s story with a drama of those who make you cry. Here the dictatorship and how a family affects the disappearance of the father, but counted from the strength and resistance of the matriarch, a powerful Fernanda Torres who has been nominated for an Oscar. For the curious, Torres’s mother is Fernanda Montenegro, who was nominated for an Oscar 26 years ago by another film of Salles, Central Station of Brazil, and here has a beautiful appearance.

‘Daniela Forever’. We are very lucky to have a mind like that of Nacho vigalondopersonal, different, who plays in another league and does not repeat manids imaginary. His new film is a reflection on the duel in a science fiction story that is allowed to use Betacam to immerse ourselves in the world of dreams of the protagonist who refuses to forget his partner.

‘Sex’. It arrives at Filmin The first part of the trilogy directed by Dag Johan Haugerud (they will follow him Love and Dreams). On this occasion, masculinity destroys and analyzes it with the history of two chippers that confess secrets. One tells the other who has had a relationship with another man; The other dreams of which he becomes a woman and Bowie appears. That disrupts them all their beliefs of white men and, supposedly, heterosexuals.

Three plans for the weekend, by Laura García Higueras





‘The unexpected’ (Barcelona). 18 are the films that are going to be seen this weekend at this non -fiction film festival, which will feature the Palestinian Kamal Aljafari as a guest. The filmmaker will present his film A FIDAI Film. His film travels to the summer of 1982, in which the Israeli army invaded Beirut. In that period, he assaulted the Palestine Research Center and looted his file, which included collections of fixed and moving image. The feature film creates a back to this loss, looking for forms of cinematographic sabotage that demand and restore devastated memories in an exploration of identity, memory and resistance.

‘Tales of the Dead’ (Madrid). The Modus gallery operates hosts this multidisciplinary project of the Dueto Urcatu and Mate, in which the echoes and appearances of the romantic spirit in the contemporary world explore. The duo predicts an imminent end of the world foreshadowed by climate change, socio-political crisis and the advent of unknown and ominous technology. Heirs of this, romantic genealogy, claim the cultivation of intimate and fantasy sensitivity as a bastion of individualistic resistance to the voracity of the late capitalism and its digital agents. A mine

Siloé (Gijón). If the spotify 2025 wrapped came out this week, Invisible De Siloé would undoubtedly be my most listened song. And if this Saturday I did not have the birthday of one of my best friends on Saturday, I would surely have tried to organize a getaway to see the band in Asturias. The band led by Fito Robles, mixes the author song, folk, pop and electronics points. Since we still have a little until spring arrives, that the end of winter caught us concert, and dancing.

Three exhibitions, by Jordi Sabaté





‘Cristina García Rodero. Spain hidden ‘(Cuenca). The Spanish Abstract Museum of Cuenca, managed by the Juan March Foundation, will host this Retrospective sample of the Manchega photographerborn in Puertollano. The exhibition, which can be seen until the month of May, includes the series of images that García Rodero captured thanks to a scholarship of the Juan March Foundation in 1973, and that became a “milestone” of contemporary Spanish photography.

García Rodero went through the peoples of Spain for a year in order to document and preserve their parties, ceremonies, rites, traditions and ways of life. Fruit of that work was the series of photographs collected in the book Spain hidden appeared in 1989.

‘Scale 1: 1’ (Bilbao). The Basque artist Ixone Sádaba exposes, at the Azkuna Zentroa Cultural Center in Bilbao, photographs inside and outside the Lemoniz nuclear power planttoday abandoned, as well as fragments of the constructions that made up the real size complex. The exhibition consists of three parts. The first, a series of photographs of the central from within and from outside in file format that the viewer can see and play as if it were a book.

The second is a viewpoint replica built in 1974 to visit the works. And the third is a restitution exercise projecting fragments of the constructions that make up the real -size lemoniz complex.

‘A life in a few lines’ (Madrid). Since last Wednesday you can see, at the Reina Sofía National Art Museum in Madrid, the greatest retrospective exhibition in Europe of the Pop painter, libanest sculptor and designer based in Paris Huguette Caland (Beirut, 1931-2019). There is the circumstance that part of the exhibited work has not been able to arrive due to the bombings of Israel to Lebanon, which put the transport of 33 of the works set out in collections and museums of Beirut.

Through about 300 drawings, paintings, sculptures and jobs in other media, the exhibition shows an artist deeply connected to the community, in addition to revealing its challenge to social and sexual norms in a work that explores the genre, the body , belonging, love and aging in a world in the process of decolonization and growing neoliberalism.

Three articles





In the heart of the beast. Fermin Muguruza acted last week in Madrid In a concert Very symbolic. “We convert this anti -fascist affliction on one night that lasts years,” he said. A chronicle of Nacho Pato.

His radical freedom. In the year in which Ana María Matute’s centenary is celebrated, we have Tour an exhibition about the writer Next to one of her great experts, to meet her better.

Brief history of darkness. We talked to Vicente Monroy, writer and film programmer, about the defense of the Film rooms in the era of streaming and revolutionary potential of the collective.

Book Recommendations

A week of Hollywood recommendations and some tips to become a writer.