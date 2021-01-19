On Friday 22 January, CineCiutat in Palma will be screening two films in English. The first one is a comedy / romance 23 Walks (UK) (see video above) and the second is drama El padre (UK / France). For latest information visit their website here.

23 Walks (2020)

Times: 15.05 and 19.50

Starring: Graham Cole, Bob Goody and Dave Johns.

Director: Paul Morrison.

Synopsis: A gentle, sweet, funny, romantic story of love in later life following a couple in their sixties, Dave and Fern, who get to know one another over the course of 23 dog walks.

Duration: 1 hour 42 minutes.

Rated: 7

The Father (2020)

Times: 15.20 and 19.45. Not showing on Tuesday 26 January at 19.45.

Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman and Mark Gatiss.

Director: Florian Zeller.

Synopsis: A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

Duration: 1 hour 37 minutes.

Rated: 7