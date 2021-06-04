Today (Friday June 4), films have been updated. Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi. Ocimax is showing Cruella, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey and Reel Rock 15. CinemaCiutat continues to show First cow and Nomadland. New this week is My Salinger Year and Reservoir dogs. Festival Park in Marratxi is showing Cruella, Spiral: Saw, Reservoir Dogs and new this week The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

To check for further information click on the locations above.

My Salinger Year (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: On Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thur: 18.00, 20.00, 21.55; On Fri: 17.20, 19.20, 22.00

Synopsis: A college grad takes a clerical job working for the literary agent of the renowned, reclusive writer JD Salinger.

Starring: Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver and Douglas Booth.

Director: Philippe Falardeau.

Duration: 1 hour and 41 minutes.

Rated: 7.

Category: Drama.

See trailer above

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

Times at Ocimax: On Sat & Sun: 12.05; Daily: 16.10 & 18.40

Times at Festival: 12.15 (Sun); 18.30 (Mon, Tues & Thur)

Synopsis: The Warrens investigate a murder that may be linked to a demonic possession.

Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga and Ruairi O’Connor.

Director: Michael Chaves.

Duration: 1 hour and 52 minutes.

Rated: 16.

Category: Horror, Mystery and Thriller.

Reel Rock 15 (2012)

Times at Ocimax: On Fri, Sat and Sun: 19.30

Synopsis: Four incredible new films in a special event hosted by Alex Honnold. In Black Ice, a crew of aspiring ice climbers from the Memphis Rox gym travels to the frozen wilds of Montana.

Starring: Manoah Ainuu, Conrad Anker and Chris Dean.

Director: Zachary Barr and Peter Mortimer.

Duration: 2 hours 24 minutes.

Rated: NR.

Category: Documentary.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

Film times at Ocimax: On Sat and Sun: 12.00

Synopsis: A reluctant Hobbit, Bilbo Baggins, sets out to the Lonely Mountain with a spirited group of dwarves to reclaim their mountain home, and the gold within it from the dragon Smaug.

Starring: Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen and Richard Armitage.

Director: Peter Jackson.

Duration: 2 hours 49 minutes.

Rated: 7.

Category: Adventure and Fantasy.

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Times at CineCiutat: On Sat & Sun: 19.55: On Sat & Mon: 22.00

Times at Festival: 21.10 (Tues)

Starring: Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth and Michael Madsen.

Director: Quentin Tarantino.

Synopsis: When a simple jewelry heist goes horribly wrong, the surviving criminals begin to suspect that one of them is a police informant.

Duration: 1 hour 39 minutes.

Rated: 18.

Category: Crime, Drama and Thriller.

Cruella (2021)

Times at Ocimax: Sat & Sun: 12.10; Daily: 16.20

Times at Festival: 20.05 (Tues)

Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson and Joel Fry.

Director: Craig Gillespie.

Synopsis: A live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil.

Duration: 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Genre: Comedy / Crime.

Rated: PG-13.

First Cow (2019)

Times at CineCiutat: On Mon, Wed & Thu: 21.45 On Fri & Sat: 21.30

Starring: Alia Shawkat, John Magaro and Dylan Smith.

Director: Kelly Reichardt.

Synopsis: A skilled cook has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon, though he only finds true connection with a Chinese immigrant also seeking his fortune. Soon the two collaborate on a successful business.

Duration: 2 hours 2 minutes.

Genre: Drama / Western.

Rated: PG-13.

Nomadland (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: On Sun: 21.50; On Mon: 21.30 On Thu: 20.10

Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and Linda May.

Director: Chloé Zhao.

Synopsis: After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 12.

Nominations: Won 3 Oscars (Best Film, Director and Actress)

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2020)

Times at Festival: 21.10 (Tues)

Starring: Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella.

Director: Darren Lynn Bousman.

Synopsis: A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw.

Duration: 1 hour 33 minutes.

Rated: R.

Category: Crime, Horror and Mystery.

Don’t forget Palma’s drive-in movie. Click here for complete listing with some films showing in English.