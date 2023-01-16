The 73 Berlinale will take place from February 16 to 20 of 2023 and will feature a wide variety of movies from around the world on its schedule.

Among them, six productions of Latin Americaincluding three Argentine filmsa Cubana Brazilian and one Austro-Spanish co-production.

The forum sectiondedicated to experimental cinemawill include these six Latin American productions.

The Argentinian comedy of errors”Arthur at thirty“, of Martin Shanleytells the story of a man who finds himself trapped in a series of awkward situations due to his penchant for indiscretions.

“the face of the jellyfish“, of Melissa Liebenthalis a light comedy that raises serious questions about the human face and how we see ourselves.

The documentary “the trial“, of Ulysses of the Orderis a co-production between Argentina, Italy and France that takes place in 1985, two years after the end of the Argentine military dictatorship, and bears witness to state terror.

The French-Brazilian co-production “or stranger“(“The Intrusion”), by Flora Dias and Juruna Mallonfollows a staff member’s search for roots at Brazil’s largest airport, Guarulhos, built on indigenous territory.

“Calls from Moscow“, of Luis Alejandro Yerois a documentary co-produced by Cuba, Germany and Norway that follows four young Cubans in their apartment in a prefabricated skyscraper in Moscow, and how Russia’s attack on Ukraine changes their perspectives.

In “anka“, produced by Germany and Spain, Helin Celik listen to three Jordanian women talk about the trauma of surviving violence from men.

The Forum section will also include special screenings, such as the 1973 Brazilian film “A Rainha Diaba” (“The Devil Queen”), by Antonio Carlos da Fontoura, in which Milton Gonçalves plays the queen of gangsters in Rio de Janeiro, and the German film “Aufenthaltserlaubnis” by Antonio Skármeta, in which the Chilean writer celebrates the end of the autocrats in exile in Berlin with the death of Franco, the flight of Idi Amin and the fall of the Shah.