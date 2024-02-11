“I am very overwhelmed, happy and excited,” says Juan Antonio Bayona, director of 'The Snow Society', which has swept the Goya awards with twelve statuettes.

Sunday, February 11, 2024, 3:09 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

He was on the verge of crying all night. “Look, don't we want other masculinities?” Juan Antonio Bayona (Barcelona, ​​48 years old), director of 'The Snow Society', defended himself with amusement. It was not be for lowerly. The film swept the 38th Awards gala on Saturday…