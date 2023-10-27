Vinnitsa banned public use of music, books and films in Russian

In the Ukrainian city of Vinnitsa, the public use of music, books and films in Russian has been banned, the Vinnitsa City Council reported in its Telegram-channel.

TV programs and performances produced in Russia were also subject to the moratorium. They will be prohibited from broadcasting on the streets and in public spaces of the city.

The authorities called the adoption of such a decision on October 27 symbolic, since this day marks the Day of Ukrainian Literature and Language. “There can be no compromise on these issues,” the statement said.

Earlier in October, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kiev stopped teaching Russian and Belarusian languages. The rector announced the closure of the relevant educational programs.