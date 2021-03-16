It took more than nine decades for the Academy to nominate two women filmmakers in the same year in the best direction category. The Chinese director of Nomadland, Chloé zhao, and the British filmmaker Emerald Fennell, from Promising Young Woman, broke records and became the sixth and seventh woman in history to compete for best filmmaker.

Zhao is the first to get four nominations in an edition of the Oscars: competing for best film, adapted screenplay and best editing. In addition, Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, who stars in Nomadland – the story of a woman who takes a trip in her car through the economic crisis – is a favorite for best actress.

After Sofia Coppola, British actress and director Emerald Fennell (Camila Parker Bowles in ‘The Crown’) gets three nominations and is the first woman to be nominated with her film debut.

In recent years, the critics not only pointed to the fact that there was not much production led by women Instead, filmmakers who were successful at the box office and at festivals were relegated from the top category. That was the case with Little Women by Greta Gerwig. The film was nominated for Best Picture, Leading and Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, but Gerwig was not included in the shortlist for Best Director.

This year, the Oscars leave out the category for best director David Fincher, who with the Netflix blockbuster Mank, leads the nominations competing in 10 categories, including best picture and technical categories.

Mank. With the great Gary Oldman. Photo: broadcast

But beyond the changes in the Academy (they have published new posters in favor of diversity), the nominations for women fall by their own weight. Nomadland began her career by winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, and in just one month she was the winner of the Golden Globe and the critics award.

In the case of the feminist Promising Young Woman, critical reception was always on her side and they questioned her leaving the Golden Globe ceremony empty-handed. “An impressive new cinematic voice with a crafty heroine who it’s impossible not to worship, ”USA Today reported on the script written by Fennell.

The #OscarsSoWhite effect

Zhao, Fennell and Fincher go for the Oscar for best picture with Father, Minari (Lee Isaac Chung’s Korean has more options than Mank), Sound of metal, The Chicago 7 trial and with Judas and the black messiah. The latest film, released on HBO, and The Mother of the Blues (with Viola Davis nominated for best actress and Chadwick Boseman with the posthumous nomination for best actor) star African-Americans and contribute to the discussion in favor of equality.

Additionally, Steven Yeun became the first Asian-American to be nominated for best actor by Minari and will compete against Riz Ahmed (The Sound of Metal), the first Pakistani-born star to be nominated.

The mother of the blues. Boseman and Davis. Photo: broadcast