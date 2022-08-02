The film ‘José Luis Espinosa, the spy’, directed by Molinense Alfonso Palazón Meseguer, has won two important awards at the Avanca International Film Festival, recently held in Portugal: the world premiere award for feature films and the award for the Competition for Advance. The film, co-produced by the Portuguese production company Filmografía and the Spanish company Pasajes Invisibles, has had the support of the Molina de Segura City Council.

At this same international festival, the fiction short film ‘Sorda’, directed by Eva Libertad and Nuria Muñoz, also with the support of the Molina de Segura City Council, has won the award for best actress, awarded to Miriam Garlo, also from Molina, to sound and the prize awarded by the International Federation of CineClubs.

On the other hand, the short documentary ‘Espejismos’, also directed by Alfonso Palazón, has obtained the special mention awarded by the festival’s jury.

The Avanca International Film Festival takes place every year in Avanca and is organized by the Avanca Film-Club and the Municipality of Estarreja, with the support of the ICA/Ministry of Culture, the Portuguese Institute for Sport and Youth, the Tourism Center, Parish Council, Avanca Parish and Estarreja School Group, as well as several international organizations and local entities.

In the words of Soledad Nortes, mayor of Culture, “this international success demonstrates the success of the City Council in betting on film creation in Molina de Segura, with the celebration this autumn of the Second Week ‘Molina is Cinema’, and with the sponsorship of several films following a double criterion: promote the Molina de Segura brand as a cultural city, and promote local filmmakers and artists».

José Luis Espinosa Pardo, the protagonist of the documentary film by Alfonso Palazón, was a carpenter born in San Javier (Murcia), whose trade was only a cover for his real activities. A man of a chameleon nature, he was a fugitive from Spanish military service, a political exile, a guerrilla member of the Algerian FLN, an active member of armed groups (Frap, Grapo, Mpaiac), a confidant of the Francoist police, a delegate to the Socialist Congress of Suresnes, a spy, a secretary general of the UGT of Murcia, arms dealer and inmate for seven years in the Carabanchel prison.

A few months ago the novel ‘Espinosa Pardo. Story of a confidant’, by Paco Lopez Mengual, also from Molin, co-writer with Alfonso Palazón of the documentary film that has now been awarded.

The short ‘Sorda’ delves, from fiction, into a reality little known to society, which seeks to make visible and make known the concerns of people with hearing problems. This fiction has won in this 2022, among others, the Audience Award at the XIX Ibero-American Short Film Contest of ‘Versión Española’, organized by TVE.