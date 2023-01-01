Pele It was so big that, according to the Argentine César Luis Menotti in a documentary about Lionel Messi, when talking about soccer the Brazilian must be removed from the list, because “he is from another planet.”

The filmmaker viewed it with the same admiration Steven Spielbergwhich promised Pelé the only natural satellite of the Earth – the moon.

The jump to play in Brazil for the Saints Until arriving in New York to serve in the Cosmos in 1975, it was difficult for Pelé to swallow at first. “I met so many musicians, actors and celebrities that it was impossible to remember them all”, wrote Edson Arantes do Nascimento in his book ‘Pelé the Autobiography’.

Pelé received hundreds of awards in life during his career / EFE

The Brazilian’s hectic schedule included parties with Frank Sinatra, Mick Jagger and Rod Stewart, to dinners with Woody Allen. The star that shone the brightest in the sports world rubbed shoulders with the great artists of the American show.

His name was even fixed on the guest list of michael jackson to celebrate her 18 and 19 years, and Andy Warhol painted her portrait.

“I once met by chance Steven Spielberg in a restaurant and told me: I’m going to make a film with you playing soccer on the moon, because that’s the only place where you haven’t played yet,” he recalled. Pele about the broken promise.

We recommend you read

“On another occasion I was arriving at the Warner offices, in Rockefeller Center and, without meaning to, I caused a huge commotion with people who wanted my autograph and shouted my name. I got into the elevator with another man. Then he turned to me and I saw that it was Robert Redford.

“Nobody gave me the slightest bit of attention!” the actor and director told Pele admitting the jealousy he felt before letting out a laugh.