Since the beginning of the investigation against Riya Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput case, many people of Bollywood have come in support of him. Now actor filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi has tweeted for Riya. Please tell that Riya Chakraborty has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days on charges of trafficking in illegal drugs.

Nikhil wrote, Riya I don’t know you …

Nikhil has tweeted, Riya I did not know you, do not know what kind of person you are. Maybe you are as bad as you are being made. May or may not be. I just know that as your spectacle is being created, it is wrong, injustice, civilized countries do not behave like this. When all this is over, we would like to work with you. Nikhil is a good friend of Salman Khan.

Shibani Dandekar wrote a long post for Riya

Many Bollywood actors have come in support of Riya Chakraborty Chakraborty. Farhan Khan’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar wrote a long post for him. On the day of Riya’s arrest, the message written on her T-shirt was posted on her social media by many celebrities.

Shibani Dandekar broke silence, wrote- I have known Riya Chakraborty since the age of 16…



Riya and her brother Shouvik in 14 days judicial custody

Apart from NCB, CBI and ED are also involved in Sushant case. Riya along with her brother Shouvik have also been sent to 14 days judicial custody. According to reports, Riya admitted during the investigation that she may have taken a hemp sometime. He also said that Sushant forced him to take drugs.