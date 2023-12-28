Theseus' ship is a novel written by an enigmatic and revolutionary author called VM Straka. It is about a man, named S., who is kidnapped and taken to a ghostly, nameless ship, driven by 19 sailors from various places around the world. All but one have their lips sewn shut.

There begins the mystery and an adventure full of symbolism. But whoever approaches the edition that Duomo Ediciones now publishes in Spain as S. Theseus' ship, something else will be found. Above the pages of the book, an aged volume, with pages yellowed by time, as if taken from a university library from the 50s, you will find another novel, sustained in a conversation written in the margins of the book, it seems that by hand, by two of his readers.

They are Eric, a doctoral student, and Jennifer, a young woman about to leave her studies, who try to unravel the mysteries around the figure of Straka, that writer of best sellers of blurred identity, it is not known whether alive or dead, who may be involved in conspiracies and terrorist acts. Through this correspondence on the pages of the book, they will get to know each other. In addition to these handwritten conversations, the volume contains other gadgets among its pages, such as maps, letters, documents or postcards, to make reading more adventurous.

Filmmaker JJ Abrams, co-creator of 'S. Theseus' ship.

The complete artifact, that is, Straka's original novel intervened by these two new characters from the present day, is the work of the writer Doug Dorst and the famous filmmaker JJ Abrams, known for being the creator of phenomena such as the series Lost or different installments of sagas such as Star Wars, Star Trek either Mission Impossible. “S. The Ship of Theseus It wants to be a celebration of the book as a physical object. In this time of emails and text messages, and everything that moves in the cloud in an intangible way, this book is intentionally tangible,” Abrams writes in a promotional text.

The original idea came from Abrams when, waiting at the Los Angeles airport, he came across an old Robert Ludlum paperback that seemed to have been forgotten. Inside there was a message that said: “To whoever finds this, I hope you enjoy it and pass it on.” People, Abrams thought, connect not only through the stories books tell, but also through the physical books themselves. This is how the idea of ​​telling a story in the form of side notes arose.

“JJ presented me with that idea and asked me what kind of story I would like to tell that way,” Dorst says. “I had been playing with the character of Straka, a mysterious and politically radical European author, but I hadn't yet found the right story about him. The two ideas fit together well and we got going.” The reference to Theseus' ship in the title has to do with an old paradox that Plutarch relates: Is the ship of the hero, exterminator of the minotaur, the same even if all the pieces have been changed? Reflection on identity is one of the axes of the novel.

Writer Doug Dorst.

Published in the United States in 2013, the book is reminiscent of others where the physical edition becomes important: the intricate layout of the horror novel comes to mind The house of leaves by Mark Z. Danielewski, whose complexity motivated the association of the publishers Alpha Decay and Pálido Fuego. For Duomo it has also been a challenge. The first curiosity is that ten years after its publication in the original English, the rights were still free in Spanish. Something similar had happened to the same publisher with the memoirs open by tennis player Andre Agassi, written by JR Moehringer. The translation, at the hands of Marcelo E. Mazzanti, also had its substance: “Not only did it have to say the same thing, but each page had to occupy the same space as in English,” the editors report. Adapt the cryptogams and puzzles and, last but not least, physically produce the work, with all its particularities and adjacent materials, which was commissioned, after much searching, to the Italian Studio Nora. Complexity has a price: the volume costs 49 euros.

Reading the book is interesting, but it is not easy, because the reader's attention has to constantly shift from Straka's original novel, printed in block letters, to the (apparently) handwritten parts at the edges. Sometimes you don't know what to read first and what next, or what part of the story to focus on. “We knew it would be a challenge and that people would have to come up with their own strategies for how to approach the texts,” Dorst says. As the story develops and becomes more complex (e.g., translator's footnotes, asynchronous story elements in the margins), so does the reading experience. “But we decided to accept it instead of trying to dilute it,” says the writer. “We were trying to make a book that no one had made before and we decided to do our best to make it as interesting and cool as we could.”

The Spanish edition of 'S. The Ship of Theseus', with some of the materials it includes.

Writing such a special book had its complexity. First Dorst drafted Straka's work, and then the second layer of comments from Eric and Jennifer were drafted, similar to what is supposed to have occurred in the fiction. “We understood that the original novel had to be able to stand on its own as a worthwhile read; “After all, we ask readers to believe that it is a novel worthy of academic study!” exclaims Dorst. When the writer encountered an obstacle, Abrams was there to collaborate. “She knows more about storytelling and story arcs than anyone else he's ever met, and it was liberating to work knowing that he had that kind of support as a safety net,” the novelist says.

As Abrams said, this work is an act of love for the physical book. “JJ and I are fans of paper, ink and glue books, and we wanted to make something that celebrated the form,” says the writer, “there is something about the tactile, visual and olfactory reality of a physical book that becomes, for me, in part of the magic of the story it contains. Mind you, I'm not criticizing e-books: I just don't prefer them.”

