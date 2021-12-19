Van der Linden made about eighty films for children in his life, mostly based on well-known youth literature. Characters Dik Trom, Sjors en Sjimmie, Pietje Bell and Billie Turf regularly appeared in his films. The filmmaker produced, directed and wrote the films he made himself.

His movie New Adventures of Dik Trom from 1958 earned him a mention in the Guinness Book of Records. The film ran for 28 consecutive years in the cinema. Van der Linden did not have a favorite film, family friend Raymond van Haaf told ANP. “Every film was the same for him and he was proud of all the films,” said Van Haaf.

The filmmaker was appointed Knight in the Order of the Netherlands Lion in 2020. In the same year, Olaf Koelewijn made a film about Van der Linden, which was broadcast on both Broadcasting Max as the Limburg channel L1.

