The British filmmaker Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas will be honored for their work in the film industry and will receive the British Knight and Lady Crownrespectively.

In several news portals it is announced that Christopher Nolan and his wife will be honored for their services to cinema and the entertainment industry.

This recognition reaches Christopher Nolan after his success with the film 'Oppenheimer' that he directed and with which he swept the 2024 Oscars, as it was one of the most awarded.

Christopher Nolan received his first Oscar for Best Director thanks to the film 'Oppenheimer', whose plot is about the “father of the atomic bomb” and stars Irish actor Cillian Murphy.

Regarding Emma Thomas, wife of Christopher Nolan He has collaborated on almost all of his films, including the 'Dark Knight' trilogy, 'Inception', 2010, 'Interstellar', 2014, 'Dunkirk', 2017, and 'Tenet', 2020. .

Due to his work in cinema, Emma Thomas will also receive the aforementioned award along with Christopher Nolanher husband, with whom, professionally speaking, she has formed an excellent professional partnership in the making of her films.

Christopher Nolan. Instagram photo

Christopher Nolan is originally from London, England, United Kingdom, He is 53 years old and is known worldwide thanks to his work in the seventh art to which he has dedicated himself for several years of his life.

