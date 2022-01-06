It was the bridge between the classic Hollywood and the New Hollywood, to which it belonged in its own right. Among his friends were Frank Capra, King Vidor, Cary Grant and John Ford, he idolized Buster Keaton and was the confidant of Orson Welles; of all of them he wrote. But by age, he also belonged to the New Hollywood, that movement that on the last embers of the empire of the studios breathed life into a papier-mâché cinema. The leader was Francis Ford Coppola, and among his hosts were Scorsese, Friedkin, Lucas, Cimino, De Palma and, obviously, Bogdanovich. This morning of Thursday, January 6, the filmmaker, moviegoer and critic has died at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 82, as confirmed by his daughter Antonia to The Hollywood Reporter “By natural causes.”

With supernatural memory, fascinating talk, extremely intelligent, trickster, conqueror of men (whom he involved in his adventures) and women (he deceived even those he was most in love with), owner of an immense ego, Peter Bogdanovich may not have been so great director as he presented himself, but on his resume there are a handful of splendid titles: Paper Moon, The Last Movie or What’s wrong with me, doctor? Of course, he leaves an extensive collection of writings in which he bore testimony of his love for cinema; he loved Hollywood, in fair correspondence, Hollywood revered him.

Bogdanovich was the first American film critic to follow the path of his French Nouvelle Vague peers, moving from writing to directing. He opted for the director-author concept, the auteur French, and thanks to him American directors began to take themselves seriously. Born in Kingston (New York) in 1939, Bogdanovich began directing films pushed, like many fellow generations, by Roger Corman. That is why he was the assistant director of The angels of hell (1966), before writing, directing and producing The hero is on the loose (1968). Considered an eccentric and a bookworm by his parents, a Serbian immigrant and the heir to a wealthy Austrian Jewish family, at the age of 15 he had already gone to acting classes with Stella Adler and was dedicated to making index cards of all the films that I watched (when he abandoned the custom, when he turned 30, he had collected 5,316; “I have seen all the American films that are worth seeing,” he pontificated). At the age of 20 he was programming the New York Theater and there he saw Shades, from Cassavetes, the film that paved the way for authorship to Hollywood. According to Peter Biskind in the book Quiet bikers, wild bulls, “Bogdanovich was pathologically ambitious […]. He was concerned that his last name was too long for the canopies. Together with his first wife, the costume designer and movie buff Polly Platt, he fed almost exclusively by watching movies and wrote non-stop film essays, until they moved to Los Angeles in 1964, where they suffered numerous hardships: he wore used costumes from Jerry Lewis, on Sundays they had breakfast invited by Fritz Lang. He entered the orbit of Corman’s production company and thus his fate was sealed.

Platt, mother of her daughter Antonia, co-wrote and assisted in the creation of The hero is on the loose. The movie wasn’t worth much, although it showed that Bogdanovich knew what he was doing. He continued his socialization with the best creators in Hollywood, with directors as diverse as the aforementioned Ford and Welles, Jean Renoir, Howard Hawks, Don Siegel … The filmmaker began to receive proposals, and thus came the opportunity to The last movie (1971), a love song to movie theaters in small towns and villages, a film-monument to nostalgia and the passing of life, which also elevated a model who read Dostoevsky: Cybill Shepherd, discovered by Platt on the cover of Magazine Glamor. During filming, Bogdanovich fell madly in love with Shepherd and dynamited his marriage to Platt. That black and white cinephile elegy, very close in its essence to the Nouvelle Vague, achieved eight Oscar nominations, and launched its entire cast: in addition to Shepherd, Jeff Bridges, Ellen Burstyn and Randy Quaid.

During that first half of the 1970s, Bogdanovich linked projects with great critical and box office success such as ¿What’s wrong with me, doctor? (1972), with the two biggest stars of the moment, Ryan O’Neal and Barbra Streisand and Paper moon (1973), and others more unsuccessful, such as A rebellious lady (1974); At last, the great love (1975) or This is how Hollywood began (1976), Hollywood love songs closer to the criteria of a scholar than that of a daring filmmaker. There his career as a director began to decline.

His passion for Shepherd did not help his good judgment. Other loves also plunged him, both in the cinephile (he rolled with direct sound the lamentable musical numbers of At last, the great love) as in the sentimental; spent all his money in 1980 on finishing They all laughed —His favorite movie—, which he shot with Audrey Hepburn and a Miss Playboy, Dorothy Stratten, who became his lover until her husband murdered her when he found out she was leaving him for Bogdanovich. Nor did the 1990s give him a break. Although he continued working on films such as Mask (1985), Illegally yours (1988) or Texasville (1990), sequel to The last movie, and directing for television

His last fiction films for the cinema were The cat’s meow (2001), which recreates another cinephile murder, that of director Thomas Ince by William Randolph Hearst; Y Mess on Broadway another of love affairs. In his presentation at the Venice Film Festival in 2014, he said that the mcguffin of his new story, a fable with squirrels and walnuts, was drawn from The sin of Cluny Brown, by Ernst Lubitsch, a sign of his eternal passion for the classics. “I’ve been trying to get this script for years since 1999 with my wife Louise. When we finally had the money, actor John Ritter, for whom it was written, died. I divorced. And I decided to stop the project. Now I have found two young producers who have supported me, even without having distribution for the first time in my life. In between I have made books, documentaries … For one they gave me a grammy. I don’t have the Oscar but I do have the Grammy. Curious”.

Bogdanovich was always surrounded by bankruptcies, affairs and the occasional scandal. And intelligence mixed with ego. At the Italian festival he said: “I love those comedies from the fifties, not the current ones about colleagues or sexual nonsense. Comedy is much more difficult than drama, without a doubt. The great Tallulah Bankhead used to say: ‘An onion makes you cry. Show me a vegetable that will make you laugh. ‘ It was tremendous ”. And to the consequent question of what made him laugh, he replied: “My movie.”

