Payal Ghosh has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of attempting to sexually assault her. A video of her is viral in which she is referring to that incident. At the same time, it has been told in the interview that Anurag had forced her with him. Now filmmaker Anand Kumar alleges that Payal has also made a similar charge against Irfan Pathan.

She has deleted the post alleging

Actress Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation. Anurag has also described these allegations as baseless. Now filmmaker Anand Kumar has tweeted that Payal has deleted the post by making such allegations against cricketer Irfan Pathan. He has written, A few days ago Payal Ghosh said the same thing about Irfan Pathan, how he had cheated him. But this post was deleted after a while. Mumbai Police should find out the truth, Instagram will definitely record this post.

Anand Kumar raised questions on MeToo

Anand Kumar also said that he is not defending anyone. She also questioned the MeToo movement as to why people come out after a few years of this happening … It is clear from the language of Payal Ghosh that she could have blown it all at that time too …

Payal Ghosh revealed- friendship with Anurag Kashyap on Facebook, ‘wrong act’ in third meeting

Payal Ghosh made his debut in 2017

Payal Ghosh debuted with ‘Patel’s Punjabi Shaadi’ in 2017. In this, she appeared in Paresh Rawal’s daughter’s role. Payal had said that he had tweeted about it but deleted it at the behest of people. They were told that it would be difficult to get work done.