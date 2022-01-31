The important witness in the case of Carlo Heuvelman, who was kicked to death in Mallorca, did not film anything. The police have been looking for this young man from North Holland for a long time, who only came forward after two calls in the Opsporing Verzocht program.











The man appeared in other images where he is close to the incident. He seems to be filming with his phone. “But he stated that he was texting,” said Peter Plasman, lawyer for the main suspect Sanil B., the only one of the nine suspects still in custody. Incidentally, the witness did see a lot of the incident and made a statement about it. Many witness statements, however, partly differ from each other.

The judiciary still does not have a clear picture of the dramatic incident. Carlo Heuvelman (27) from Waddinxveen was kicked to death on Mallorca last summer by a group of young men aged 18 to 20 from Bussum. That happened during a noisy night with several fights on a boulevard. See also Ukraine, Microsoft's alarm: "Dozens of Kiev government computers infected"

Involved in fighting

Of the nine suspects, three are suspected of involvement in Heuvelman’s death. Sanil B. had Carlo’s DNA on his shoe, he is the only one still attached. All suspects deny that they gave Carlo the fatal kicks, although they admit to having been involved in the fights on the boulevard.

The three main suspects themselves have stated that they ‘also hoped’ that someone would show up with film images to demonstrate that they did not give Carlo the fatal kicks. Heuvelman would have fallen after the first blows and then received one or more last kicks, which ultimately cost him his life.