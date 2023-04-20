Baldwin returns to the set two weeks before a New Mexico court hearing decides whether he will stand trial for the manslaughter of Hutchins in October 2021..

Milena Spadoni, a lawyer for the company that produced Rust, said filming will resume at the Yellowstone, Montana, western filming location..

In October, Baldwin settled a lawsuit with Matt Hutchins, the cinematographer’s husband, under which shooting will resume with the same lead cast and director Joel Sousa, who was shot in 2021. Under the agreement, Hutchins becomes an executive director on the film..