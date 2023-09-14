Chief Prosecutor at the Dubai Prosecution, Counselor Yousef Al-Ali, said that the recent law to combat rumors and cybercrimes has expanded the scope of the criminalization of photography. After it was limited to private places, it has now included public places.

He attributed this to receiving observations about people deliberately photographing others in public places, confident that they would not be legally held accountable (according to the old legislation), pointing out that “the amendment to the law greatly limits these practices.” He added, during a symposium organized by the Dubai Judicial Institute under the title “Social Media Channels… Responsibilities and Duties” on the occasion of World Law Day, that “harming others is a basic condition for conviction in the crime of publishing news, electronic images, photographs, data, information, or scenes belonging to the owner of the content.” Even if the pictures or information are real.”

In turn, the expert in the Legal Affairs Department at Dubai Police, Major Ali Musaad, stated that the legal responsibility falls on the manager of social media groups, such as “WhatsApp groups,” if he does not immediately delete any offensive or insulting content that occurred from one of the group members, and action is taken. against him, such as warning him or canceling his membership.

In detail, a symposium organized by the Dubai Judicial Institute discussed the latest amendments and the most important articles contained in Federal Law No. (34) regarding combating rumors and electronic crimes.

The Chief Prosecutor, Counselor Yousef Al-Ali, warned against behaviors that lead perpetrators to legal accountability, including photographing in public places without the permission of the person being photographed, noting that “this is one of the most prominent amendments contained in the law, because it expanded the scope of criminalizing practices that constitute assault.” On privacy.

He pointed to complaints received from people who were photographed or their families photographed in public places, such as commercial centers, beaches, government agencies, etc., and when a report is received, no legal action is taken against the photographer, because the old law restricted the crime in private places only, but the new amendment provides an umbrella. Additional protection for the privacy of community members.

He stated that “it is necessary to be aware of the text of Article (44), which deals with crimes of invasion of privacy, because it deals with practices in which some people may be involved,” noting that it stipulates that “a penalty of imprisonment for a period of not less than six months and a fine of not less than 150 thousand dirhams.” It shall not exceed 500 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties, for anyone who uses an information network, electronic information system, or any information technology means, with the intention of attacking the privacy of a person or the sanctity of the private or family life of individuals without consent and in circumstances other than those permitted by law, through “Eavesdropping, intercepting, recording, transmitting, broadcasting, or disclosing conversations, communications, or audio materials.”

Criminal methods also include taking pictures of others in any public or private place, or preparing, transmitting, disclosing, copying or keeping electronic images, in addition to publishing news, electronic images, photographs, scenes, comments, data or information, even if they are true. And real with the intention of harming the person.

He explained that “proof of intent to harm is done through investigations and other legal procedures that determine whether there were previous disputes, threats to publish, or other circumstances proving that the content publisher intended to harm its owner.”

He continued, “Among the methods stipulated in the article is to take pictures of the injured, the dead, or victims of accidents or disasters, and to transfer or publish them without permission or approval from those concerned,” pointing out that “it is possible that a crime may occur, such as a person appearing in underwear in a center.” Commercial, but it may result in a greater crime, such as photographing this person and publishing his image in violation of the law.”

In turn, Major Ali Musaad, from the Legal Affairs Department at Dubai Police, said that the responsibility of the social networking account manager for crimes that occur in public groups such as “WhatsApp groups” occurs if the group manager does not immediately delete any offensive or insulting content that occurred from the group. A member, and action is taken against him, such as warning him or canceling his membership.

He warned against falling victim to some fraudulent practices, such as electronic fraud crimes, pointing out that there are fraudsters who impersonate bank employees and government employees, deceive their victims that there is a need to update data, and push them to disclose confidential information that leads to their accounts or credit cards being hacked.

He stressed that “it is impossible for a bank or government agency to ask anyone to provide confidential information, so it is necessary not to respond completely to these communications or messages in order to avoid falling victim to fraudulent operations.”

Massad said that it is necessary to avoid clicking on any suspicious links contained in anonymous text messages, or responding to them in any way, because it is a common way to hack devices and steal data.

WhatsApp group manager

The Chief Prosecutor at the Dubai Prosecution, Counselor Yousef Al Ali, said that the managers of groups such as “WhatsApp groups” or social media accounts do not bear legal responsibility for the transgressions of members of these groups, such as the crime of insult committed by a member, but they must remove the offensive content.

He explained that Article (17) of the Law on Combating Rumors and Electronic Crimes dealt with crimes committed by the person in charge of a website or electronic account, and stipulated that it includes anyone who manages, creates, or uses a website or account that aims to commit, or facilitate the commission of, a crime punishable by law.