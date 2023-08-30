In a recent interview, actor Jim Caviezel confirmed that “The Passion of Christ: Resurrection” will begin filming in January 2024. The film will be in Aramaic and Latin. Mel Gibson is confirmed as director. An actors’ strike is still underway, but we’re not entirely sure if Caviezel is a SAG-affiliated actor or cares to follow the rules of the strike. Basically, he’s been shunned by most of the Hollywood community, so what exactly does he have to lose if he embarks on this movie?

In a recent interview, Caviezel said that the sequel to “The passion”

“It will be the biggest movie in the history of the world,” adding: “Mel [Gibson] he took me through all the scenes and i was on the floor crying […]. It will be one of the best things you have ever seen. I can not tell you [cuándo se estrenará]. If I told you, I would have to kill you.”

Gibson recently confirmed that the film was in the offing and that the script would be more philosophical and poetic than a straightforward, linear story. In fact, he described it as an “acid trip” in which Jesus would enter “other realms.”

The sequel to Gibson’s 2004 mega-hit, “Passion of Christ“, has been in development for about ten years. The original grossed $612 million on a modest budget of $30 million, making it one of the most successful independent films of all time.

Gibson has been working hard on the script with the screenwriter of “Brave heart“, Randall Wallace, six versions have already been made. “Resurrection” would focus on the twenty-four hours spanning the passion of Jesus and the events that occurred during the three days between his crucifixion and resurrection.

In early January, I had heard that Gibson was finally very close to rolling.”The Passion of Christ: Resurrection“, it had been planned to film in the middle of the year. Now we are thinking about January. The production date seems to be firmly established.

Gibson has been filming “flight risk” with Mark Whalberg in Las Vegas. The last film directed by Gibson was “To a man” in 2016, which earned six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor.

Via: World of Reels