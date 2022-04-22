In November of last year, Miguel Bosé (Panama, 1956) launched ‘The son of Captain Thunder’. Those memories, which covered his childhood and adolescence in the shadow of a married couple of artists, often with little pills of humor – “I always go off on a tangent with some humor, it’s an escape”, he said then -, reached the year 1977, which is when the singer went on stage for the first time.

‘Bosé’, the television series that Paramount+ is preparing, and whose filming has just finished, will tell the rest of the story, although it will be rare for it to advance until these last few months in which the musician has been in the news for his opposition to vaccines and the use of masks in the midst of a pandemic. On the contrary, the fiction begins with the approval of the actor, who will be played by José Pastor and Iván Sánchez, who play Bosé at different times in his life. Directed by Miguel Bardem and Fernando Trullols and written by Ángeles González Sinde, Isabel Vázquez and Boris Izaguirre, throughout its six episodes it brings together figures such as Nacho Fresneda, Alicia Borrachero, Valeria Solarino, Ana Torrent and Mariela Garriga, among others.

Nacho Fresneda will play Luis Miguel Dominguín, Miguel’s father and one of the people who has most marked his life. The Italian actress Valeria Solarino will play her mother, Lucía Bosé, with whom she had a unique and very special relationship with Miguel, while Alicia Borrachero will play the role of the aunt, a fundamental character in the life of the singer.

Also part of the Bosé cast is award-winning Spanish actress Ana Torrent, who plays Rosario Primo de Rivera; and Hugo Fuertes, who will become Miguel during his childhood stage. For her part, the Cuban actress Mariela Garriga will play Giannina Facio, a Costa Rican actress and producer who, being a partner of Julio Iglesias, had an affair with Miguel Bosé. Precisely Julio Iglesias will be played by Miguel Ángel Muñoz.

In addition, Gabriel Guevara will put himself in the shoes of Nacho Duato, the choreographer and former Spanish ballet dancer, artistic director of the National Dance Company for 20 years, who met Miguel when he was 18. The physical attraction was immediate and both were living together in New York. Currently, a deep friendship continues to unite them. For her part, Raquel Salamanca will be Ana Obregón, the popular Spanish actress and presenter whose first official boyfriend was Bosé.

‘Bosé’, which will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the coming months, has been affected by the controversies that have surrounded the singer. Produced by Shine Iberia (‘MasterChef’), the fiction was initially announced as a production for Movistar Plus+ and was going to have three seasons.