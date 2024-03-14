This year Sonic The Hedgehog will continue to be strong in terms of its franchise, as many products that fans are waiting for will soon be launched, including firstly the reissue of Generations with the addition of Shadow and of course, the end of the year will be the perfect setting for the third film. With the latter in mind, news is being released for those who think it could be delayed, as filming will arrive in a timely manner to fulfill the fans' wishes.

The actor James Marsdenwho plays Tom Wachowski, revealed that the third part has finished filming. This to have a direct connection that matches the series of Knuckles planned for next March. In addition, it is expected that the first video preview we have of the theatrical production will be made at important industry ceremonies, being the Cinema Con the possible place where people can witness the ambition they have with the film.

Here what was mentioned by marsden in a recent interview:

Yes, we just finished. We were actually close to the Deadpool stages. I'm really proud of what we've created and the fan response and everything. We just had to get the animation right on that first film. But it's a great family, everything positive. Jim (Carrey) is just having fun. He's in his inspiration zone and he comes to the set… with pages and pages of similar, really scores for the day, really calculated and prepared. So it's a pleasure to see him having a good time.

The film's cast includes Ben Schwartz, Marsden and Carrey, Colleen O'Shaughnessey and Idris Elba. Tika Sumpter returns to her role as Maddie, Tom's wife, and Lee Majdoub returns as Robotnik's number two, Agent Stone. Also included are Krysten Ritter (Marvel's Breaking Bad, Jessica Jones), James Wolk (Mad Men), Sofia Pernas (Blood & Treasure), Cristo Fernàndez (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) and Jorma Taccone (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) in undisclosed roles.

Remember that Sonic 3 The Movie premieres on December 20th.

Via: comic book

Editor's note: Very excited to see this third film, but above all to check out which characters are joining the cast. We already have Shadow confirmed, but now some important ones are missing like Amy, Cream, Cheese and some others beloved by fans.