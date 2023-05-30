Filming Italy Sardegna Festival, forerunner of the summer film season

The sixth edition of Filming Italy Sardinia Festival, conceived and directed by Tiziana Rocca, it is the first film appointment of the 2023 summer season not only because this year it will be held from 22 to 25 June at Forte Village in Cagliari but because many of the more than 50 titles scheduled to be screened at the festival absolute preview. A one-of-a-kind event that has the involvement of women in its DNA most beloved Hollywood stars and international guestswhich gives it the effect glamorous which distinguishes it.

Not surprisingly, it was announced for this one sixth edition presented in Cannesthe presence of two huge international stars, Richard Gere as honorary president who will present a national preview of his latest film, Meet the in-laws (Maybe I Do) And Rosario Dawson, ambassador of the 2023 edition Festivaland protagonist of Ahsokathe series which will debut in August on Disney+ based on one of the most beloved characters from the franchise Star Wars.

