by VALERIO BARRETTA

Horner beyond the controversy: he follows the RB20 closely

These are exciting days at Red Bull. In addition to the excitement surrounding the presentation of the RB20, the new car has already seen the track, performing first filming day at Silverstone. And team principal Chris was also there this morning Horner following the first km of the car.

In short, the Briton goes beyond the investigation which intends to ascertain whether his behavior towards a team employee was truly inappropriate, following the latter's complaint to the Red Bull headquarters.

Horner, he reported De Telegraaf, also intends to attend the official launch of the RB20 scheduled for Thursday. On the other hand, the investigation involving him could take a long time. Naturally, it was preferable for Red Bull to close the matter before exposing itself to the media on Thursday and in the Bahrain tests, but the case is too delicate to be dealt with hastily.

It is possible, at this point, that Horner will also be present at the official tests on February 21-23 and for the first events of the 2024 World Championship. It could take weeks for the investigation to be closed: the independent lawyer called by Red Bull heard Horner on Friday in London, and could compare his version with that of other people within Red Bull.