As scheduled by the team Mercedes completed on Thursday 16 February the filming day of the new W14 on the British track of Silverstone. The regular drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton entered the track in the morning and in the afternoon respectively, dividing the 100 km allowed by the Formula 1 regulations. The typical English climate awaited the two Britons, with the rain that wet the track and made the test carried out by the W14 is less indicative. Silver Arrows track technical director Andrew Shovlin explained: “We had a good start with the W14. The weather conditions weren’t ideal either for filming or for laps on the track, but we completed the 100 km allowed without any problems and both drivers were able to give us a good rating, recounting their first sensations on the car. The Bahrain track will be very different from the cold and rainy Silverstone, but everything seemed to work out for the best. We hope to be able to make the most of the three days of testing that we will have available”.

Words of hope also from the riders, starting with George Russell: “Hitting the track with the W14 is fantastic. It was cold today and the track was slippery, but the car worked well and we completed all the scheduled laps. We know that Bahrain will be the first real testing ground for the single-seater. The car has seemed excellent on the track and the sensations in the cockpit have been excellent so far“. Lewis too Hamilton is along the same lines: “Getting started with the W14 was great. This is a long-awaited moment for all the workers in the factory, who have worked really hard and I am really, incredibly grateful to them for their efforts. The day went off without a hitch; we completed the program and came to useful conclusions. In general I felt comfortable in the car and can’t wait to leave for Bahrain“. The next F1 tests will take place on the Sakhir track from 23 to 25 February.