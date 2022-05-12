Raise your head after the two scorching knockouts of Imola and Miami. This is the goal of the Ferrari in view of the highly anticipated Spanish GP on 22 May, which promises to provide crucial indications for the Prancing Horse’s ambitions. In fact, the red is seeing Red Bull and Max Verstappen dangerously close in the two world championship standings for manufacturers and drivers. A threat that seemed very distant after the Melbourne race and which is now more present than ever thanks to the remarkable progress made by the Milton Keynes team.

At the level of updates on the car, Ferrari has already certified by the mouth of its team principal Mattia Binotto that a rather substantial new package will arrive in Barcelona. The reds’ plan is this: less frequent but more massive upgrades. Also in this case a difference is emerging with Red Bull, which instead seems to have embraced a philosophy of even minimal but constant innovations. To better prepare for the Catalan stage, Ferrari has decided to take to the track tomorrow, May 13, on the track in Monza. The occasion will be the second and last filming day seasonal. By regulation, the red will be able to run for no more than 100 km.

The first day dedicated to sponsors was organized in Barcelona before the start of the championship. It is clearly an exaggeration to consider these sessions as real tests, given the very limited mileage, which is in fact equivalent to a Sprint race. However, it could be a precise signal from the leaders of the red team, that I do not want to leave any stone unturned in view of one of the most important moments of the season, namely the start of the so-called ‘European season‘.