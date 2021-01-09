Test center for the Spanish video-on-demand platform Filmin. Miriam Lazaro

“If you want a happy ending, that of course depends on where you stop your story.” Heeding Orson Welles, the genius of Citizen KaneIf Filmin stopped his at this moment, even if it was not an ending, but a “to be continued”, it could be classified as a happy ending. The Spanish video-on-demand platform has just added its capital to the venture capital funds Nazca Capital and Seaya Ventures to establish itself in the market and promote its internationalization and is going to close its best year in terms of turnover and profits.

After the departure of some shareholders who wanted to make their investment liquid, Filmin was looking for new partners, as it had done before, in the world of cinema. But with an industry very touched, the one who ended up knocking on his door was the venture capital, attracted by news of the boom in these services during the covid-19 crisis. So far, there had not been any incorporation from outside the sector to their shareholders because they had doubts about whether they would respect the essence of their business and the way they run it.

“The first condition that the three of us told ourselves: they have to understand the project,” says Juan Carlos Tous, executive director and co-founder along with Jaume Ripoll and José Antonio de Luna of the company, by video call. “If you understand how we do things: from a very, very cultural point of view, very artisan, to put the heart and soul more than studies and algorithms, let’s open the door because that is the future,” he continues. Nazca, which controls more than 50% of the capital, and Seaya, the second shareholder, understood it.

It is a good moment for the company, which has not wanted to provide this newspaper with its number of subscribers. The executives estimate that in 2020 the turnover will be around 15 million, a little more than double than in the previous year, and that its profits will exceed more than 800,000 euros in 2019. However, continuing with the Welles hypothesis, if it were interrupted its story six or seven years ago, the script would be different.

If the development of Filmin were turned into a film, the synopsis could be something like this: “Three movie lovers embark on a quasi-kamikaze mission in the age of piracy to convince the industry that Internet distribution is the future. From the inside, and armed to the teeth with a different catalog, they endured years dyed red in their ledgers. Until the arrival of a giant gave them the opportunity they were waiting for ”, says Tous.

The path, he points out, has been one of resistance, underpinned by the support of its partners in the industry, a European initiative and, although it seems contradictory, the landing of Netflix in Spain. In their favor it played to have been born within the sector, to have been pioneers on different fronts and to have an offer that allowed them to fix their position when the greats arrived. “It was very important. Not to say essential ”, says the CEO, having set up Filmin with experience in the industry. Tous had founded Cameo, a distributor that edited the DVDs of El Deseo and Wanda Films, among others, in 2002. There he worked with Ripoll and De Luna, with whom he discussed the future of distribution in the domestic sphere: “What we were clear that it was going to be online ”. They saw what was happening with Napster and thought it wouldn’t take long to spread. “Nothing would have been possible without Cameo, which was the origin of everything,” he acknowledges.

It was 2007 and the only relationship between cinema and the Internet was piracy. But they wanted to show that their proposal was safe and that it could work economically. To do this, they had the confidence of some Cameo partners who were joined by other producers and distributors in the new company. “They were the first to bet on us, leaving us their content,” he asserts.

They knew that the future was the Internet, but they were not very clear what the business was going to be. At first they thought about downloading, but that the user kept the file put the hair on end in the industry and, after trying different things, they came up with streaming. They started with the rental of titles and in 2010 they launched a flat fee. Today they maintain both models and a hybrid, although the weight is uneven: 95% corresponds to subscriptions.

They also operated as a content aggregator for other platforms, such as Movistar or Apple, a line that is now almost residual as it is focused on the consumer. “But in the beginning it was very relevant, when we didn’t have subscribers it was a very important part of our income,” recalls Tous.

On the verge of death

The own resources with which they set up the company disappeared the first year. When accounts languished, they went to capital increases, bringing in new partners. But the losses continued and the appearance on the scene of two foreign actors was vital. The first was the EU Media aid program for the audiovisual industry, which they accessed in 2012. In 2014 they were on the brink of death by absorption. “That moment was really tragic,” says Tous. To the rescue came the French independent film distributor Metropolitan Filmexport, one of the majority partners until recently.

It was not easy to open an unexplored path in Spain, but it was a question of now or never. “Today it would be unthinkable to enter from below, as we did. It could only be done from above, as the lords of Universal will come or how Disney + came a year ago ”, says Tous. They are not scared, however, by the landing of these entertainment monsters. In fact, it was the arrival of Netflix, in late 2015, that gave them the boost to profitability.

“People knew of a movie service that was agile, secure, and 100% legal. That developed a market, ”says Tous. Although everyone told them that the multinational would sweep them out of the picture, they were not afraid. As Paul Newman’s character said in The Hustler, “A 25% serving of something large is better than a 100% serving of nothing.” Netflix put the cake on the table, but they were not competing to sell the same piece. Filmin established its position thanks to its catalog, with classic and independent cinema as its banner, and in 2017 it made a profit.

Today the market is increasingly competitive, but still growing. Half of households with Internet do not subscribe to any video service on-line, according to the latest data from the CNMC. “We define ourselves as the perfect complement,” says Tous. “We are that service that complements the offer in a home, for those people who do not have enough with the entertainment offered by the big ones and are looking for something more cultural,” he adds. They currently have around 10,000 movies and 5,000 television episodes.