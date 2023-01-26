Actor Julian Sands went hiking in the mountains about two weeks ago and hasn’t been heard from since

The world of British and world cinema is in suspense for Julian Sands. The 65-year-old actor, born in Great Britain but resident in the United States of America for years, has been missing for two weeks now. There has been no news of him since last January 13. The authorities are carrying out the search with the maximum deployment of forces.

The weather conditions of the California, especially those in the San Bernardino area, have not been good at all for weeks now. Hiking in the mountains is strongly discouraged due to bad weather.

The local authorities have already carried out 15 interventions following reports of missing or stranded people in the California mountains. Among these, one that concerns the disappearance by a well-known actor, Julian Sands.

The British interpreter did lose all trace of it since January 13th. His car was found abandoned and buried in the snow, but still today, no news of him.

For about two weeks the searches have continued incessantly and in the last few hours they have also involved the federal agents. They were used in the operation latest generation equipmentsuch as drones, sonar and specialized helicopters.

Unfortunately, despite Sands’ many efforts still nothing done.

Although the hopes of finding Julian Sands still alive are gradually dying out, his family wanted publicly thank all those who are trying their hardest to find their loved one. In a note, it reads:

Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not the least of which are the heroic search parties who are braving harsh conditions to bring Julian home.

Who is Julian Sands

Born in Great Britain in 1958, Julian Sands moved to the USA, a Los Angelesin the 80s to follow his career precisely in the world of acting.

Many films in which he acted, mainly in the horror, but over the years it has also ranged in other genres. She also worked together with Darius Silveralongside Asia Argento in the 1998 version of The Phantom of the Opera.

Its presence is also important several successful TV series also in Italy, such as Dexter, Person of Interest, Law & Order, 24, Smallville, Gotham, The Blacklist, I Medici and many others.