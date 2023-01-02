A really unpleasant and serene start to the year for the world movie star Jeremy Renner. The actor, one of the cornerstones of the Marvel “family” and twice nominated for an Academy Award, was in fact injured in an accident on the snow. His conditions, as specified by his agent representative, would be critical but stable.

Born in California in 1971, Renner studied criminology before turning to the world of cinema and of acting. She began filming commercials, before having small parts in television films and TV series, such as Angel (spin off of Buffy) and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

The first major role, which also earned him several awards and recognitions, came in 2002, when he had the lead role in the film Jeffrey Dahmer – The Cannibal of Milwaukee.

In 2008 he took part in the film The Hurt Locker by Kathryn Bigelow and his role brought him all the way to the prestigious Academy Award nomination.

Nomination also received in 2011, when he starred alongside Ben Affleck in the crime film The Town.

In 2012 he played the Marvel superhero for the first time Hawk eye, in the movie Thor. Role that he then also reprized in other Marvel films.

Jeremy Renner’s accident

To confirm the news of serious accident on the snow immediately from the actor, a statement of his own came agent. The manager did not explain in detail what happened, where or when precisely it happened.

However, it would appear that the conditions by Jeremy Renner are quite serious and criticismseven if stable.

US newspapers explained that the episode most likely occurred at Washoue County, Nevada. Location where the star owns a house and which was recently hit by a heavy and unusual snow.

Some have speculated that Renner may have been injured while sweeping the snow or while he was aboard his snowcat, a vehicle he uses on similar occasions.

We await news about his condition, which is keeping his many fans in suspense.