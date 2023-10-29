Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Great sadness for “Friends” actor Matthew Perry. According to media reports, the actor has died. The sympathy from friends and colleagues is huge.

Los Angeles – According to media reports, American actor Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54. Perry, who became known in the 1990s for his role as Chandler Bing on the popular television series “Friends,” was found lifeless in his Los Angeles home, according to Scot Williams, captain of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery and Homicide Division , as the New York Times had previously reported. The sadness online among old companions and fans is huge.

Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing from “Friends” dies – friends and colleagues mourn online

However, the actor’s death has not yet been officially confirmed (as of Sunday afternoon, 1 p.m.). However, there is already great sympathy from friends and colleagues, which is likely to confirm the fact of his death. Among other things, his long-time friend Meredith Salenger spoke up: “My heart is breaking, Matthew and I have known each other since we were 16 years old. Oh man. No words. Rest in peace, sweetheart.” Meanwhile, Perry’s last photo on Instagram is giving fans goosebumps.

According to media reports, the “Friends” actor Matthew Perry (third from left) died at the age of 54 – the condolences of his fellow actors are great. © Lee Celano/dpa

Death of Matthew Perry – Canada’s Prime Minister mourns as an old school colleague

Another childhood friend – none other than Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – also said on X, formerly Twitter: “The death of Matthew Perry is shocking and sad. I will never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world will never forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and we will miss you.” The two went to a school class together.

Warner Bros. and NBC announce death of Matthew Perry

Actress Maggie Wheeler, who appeared in 19 episodes as a supporting actress in “Friends,” also spoke up: “What a loss. The world will miss you, Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short life will live on. I feel so blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Some media companies also spoke out on the night of his death. A statement from Warner Bros. Entertainment said: “We are devastated to learn of the death of Matthew Perry. He was a true gift for all of us. Our condolences go out to his family, his loved ones and all his fans.” NBC, on which the series “Friends” was broadcast, also said in a statement: “We are incredibly saddened by the untimely death of Matthew Perry.”