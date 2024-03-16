'Wonka' was considered one of the most successful films of 2023 as it was one of the highest grossing films throughout that year. According to the portal Box Office Mojothe film starring Timothée Chalamet It ranked 7th in last year's box office ranking after grossing more than $628 million. Now, in 2024, the film came to streaming and achieved the desired success worldwide by being the most viewed on Max's platform.

This film is a prequel to 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' from 1971 and tells us the beginnings of the eccentric chocolatier, who has to overcome various obstacles to turn his dream into reality. If you haven't seen this captivating musical yet, here we tell you everything you need to know about it.

When did 'Wonka' come out on Max?

'Wonka' arrived at the platform Max (formerly HBO Max) on Friday, March 8, 2024. In this way, the film directed by Paul King made its streaming premiere three months after its official premiere in theaters around the world.

This film, which was first screened on ShowEast in October 2023, hit theaters in Latin America on December 7, while its launch in the United Kingdom took place a day later. For its part, in the United States it could be seen a week later, that is, on the 15th of that month.

Despite being released in the last month of the year, the film starring Timothée Chalamet was ranked within the top 10 of the highest-grossing films of the year, behind 'Barbie', 'Super Mario Bros. The Movie', 'Oppenheimer' , 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', 'Fast and Furious X' and 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'.

'Wonka' has a running time of 116 minutes, which translates to 1 hour and 56 minutes. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

What is 'Wonka' about?

“Based on the character who stars in 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory', Roald Dahl's most iconic children's book and one of the best-sellers of all time, 'Wonka' tells the story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolatier became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today, focusing on his youth and how he met an Oompa-Loompa on one of his first adventures,” says the film synopsis from FilmAffinity.

How much did 'Wonka' make at the box office?

According to Box Office Mojo, 'Wonka' It raised a total of 628,306,781 million dollars and far exceeded its initial budget of 125 million dollars.. 65.3% of its collection was achieved at the foreign box office, in which it recovered more than 410 million dollars, while its domestic collection was greater than 218 million dollars.

What did the critics say about 'Wonka'?

In general terms, 'Wonka' It had a positive rating from critics, something that is reflected in the score it received on different specialized pages. On IMDb, the film received a 7.1 out of 10 rating. This figure was based on the opinion of 116,000 reviews.

For its part, on Rotten Tomatoes it received a rating of 82% from critics and 91% from the audience. Meanwhile, on Metacritic, 'Wonka' has a score of 66, which comes from 64 reviews.

Critics applauded Timothée Chalamet's performance as Willy Wonka. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

What is the cast of 'Wonka'?

Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka

Calah Lane as Noodle

Keegan-Michael Key as the Chief of Police

Paterson Joseph as Arthur Slugworth

Matt Lucas as Gerald Prodnose

Mathew Baynton as Felix Fickelgruber

Sally Hawkins as Missy Wonka, Willy's deceased mother

Rowan Atkinson as Father Julius

Jim Carter as Abacus Crunch

Natasha Rothwell as Piper Benz

Olivia Colman as Mrs. Scrubbit

Hugh Grant as Lofty, an Oompa Loompa.

