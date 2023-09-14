Home page World

Split

The film “Best Witnesses” opens in German cinemas on September 14th. Although the comedian only plays a supporting role, a lot revolves around him.

He is a divorce lawyer, she is a couples therapist: Jakob (Edin Hasanovic) and Marie (Almila Bagriacik) are fundamentally different. She saves relationships, he breaks them up. And that would be the end of the story if they didn’t suddenly have to save the wedding of their best friends Ruth (Cristina do Rego) and Tobi (László Branko Breiding) as best man and maid of honor. If you want to know how the two of them manage to achieve this, you can watch the film in German cinemas from September 14th.

Kurt Krömer in the cast of “Best Witnesses”

The reactions to the film are very mixed © PANTALEON Films/SevenPictures Film

Cult comedian Kurt Krömer can also be seen in the romantic comedy, produced by Dan Maag, Daniel Sonnabend and Marco Beckmann. He plays the grumpy, wisecracking farmer Heinke, who is a former patient of Marie’s. The wedding is to take place on his estate. In fact, Kurt Krömer is also a therapy patient in real life. In his Podcast “Feelings”, for which he won the German Podcast Prizeand in his recently published Book that landed at number one on the bestseller listhe talks about his experiences with depression and alcohol addiction.

Edin Hasanovic “stalked” Krömer during filming

In Kurt Krömer’s podcast episode from December 2022, the two fellow actors, who met while filming “Best Man”, talk about how Hasanovic, a big Krömer fan, initially snuck around his caravan and “stalked from a distance”. Hasanovic hoped that Krömer would come out at some point and then they could talk. Krömer jokes in the recording: “I really thought the guy was very talented but sick. Today we are friends.”

Mixed reactions to the trailer

Cinema fans have mixed reactions to the film’s trailer. Some are happy and write “Looks fun! The two are a good couple” or “maybe this will finally be a good German film”. Other users, however, doubt the originality and quality of the plot and suspect that the creators of the “Storm of Love” series or even an AI are behind it.

What is striking, however, are the many comments about Krömer’s involvement, even though he only plays a small supporting role. BuzzFeed News has the reactions too Kurt Krömer collected.

1. “Immediately likeable because of Kurt”

2. “With the exception of Kurt Krömer, everything about this film looks @&?[zensiert]!×*% off”

3. “Well, typical German run-of-the-mill trash film, the only good thing about the whole trailer was Kurti”

4. “The reason I would watch the film and click on the trailer is Kurt. The guy is just great”

5. “I only watched the trailer because of the Kurt thumbnail”

6. “Only clicked on it because of Kurt Krömer 😀 Instant regret”

