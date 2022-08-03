Home page World

Tanya Koch

In an interview, Til Schweiger talks about how modern “Manta, Manta 2” will be. Political correctness doesn’t seem to matter.

Dortmund – His cinema debut in “Manta, Manta” was more than 30 years ago. A few weeks ago it was announced: There will be a second part with Til Schweiger in the lead role as Proll “Bertie”. On his Instagram account he had posted a clip showing the brightly painted car with the license plate number “HA – B 123”. “Yes, baby,” the actor calls out in the face of the car.

In an interview with picture the 58-year-old has now revealed information about the new film. With a statement, Schweiger should have alienated a few fans. Because one question in the interview revolved around whether the film, which dates back to 1991, will be “adapted to today’s times”. Specifically, the question revolved around whether “Manta, Manta 2” would be “politically correct and gendered”.

“Manta, Manta 2”: Til Schweiger apparently has little to do with gender

Til Schweiger apparently doesn’t think much of that, as he made clear in his answer: “Stop me with the gender madness!” He said. “‘Manta, Manta 2’ didn’t come out to roll out the red carpet for gender madness. Of course, the roles from back then have gotten older and have more life experience. But they’re not entirely new characters.”

About 30 years ago, Til Schweiger became known as Proll Bertie in “Manta, Manta”. (Archive image) © United Archives/kpa/Imago

The film quickly gained cult status because of its rough humor. For Schweiger, “Manta, Manta” is still 30 years old: “The film is 30 years old and looks like it was shot yesterday,” he explains in an interview. However, what viewers can expect in the sequel: “More comedy” and “more feeling” than in the first part.

Til Schweiger: Criticism after the statement on the corona vaccination in children

Last year, Til Schweiger had already attracted criticism with partly false statements about the coronavirus vaccination in children. He rejects this. Then corona is “absolutely harmless” for children. The risks of a vaccination that had not been “researched” are “disproportionately higher,” the cites FAZ the actor. It remains to be seen whether his comments on gender will make waves as well. (tk)