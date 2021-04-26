There will be a screening in Salobreña of the film, The United States vs Billie Holliday, tomorrow, Tuesday the 27th at 17.00h.

Synopsis: In the 1940s, the American, Jazz singer, Billie Holiday is targeted by the government in an effort to racialize the war on drugs, ultimately aiming to stop her from singing her controversial song Strange Fruit.

Strange Fruit was written and composed by Abel Meeropol, based on one of his poems, and recorded by Billie Holiday in 1939. The song, which is considered as the beginning of the civil-rights movement, protests against the lynching of African Americans. The title is bitter reference to bodies hanging from branches.

“Holiday first performed the song at Café Society in 1939. She said that singing it made her fearful of retaliation but, because its imagery reminded her of her father, she continued to sing the piece, making it a regular part of her live performances. “

The film is in English with Spanish sub-titles. Entrance is five euros and Nuria will take your money at the door while Gustavo takes your temperature on your wrist and spray your hands. Masks are required and please social distance.

(News / Entertainment: Salobrena, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia – quoting: Wikipedia)