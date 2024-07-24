The year 1964 in Frankfurt: The construction of the subway ploughs up the city center. In July, drinking water becomes scarce. In August, Marika Kilius, the figure skater, gets married and the city gets a new mayor. Willi Brundert replaces the ill Werner Bockelmann. This was what was written on New Year’s Eve in the annual chronicle of the FAZ local section. Under April 3, 1964, it is noted: “The Auschwitz Tribunal, which previously met in the city council meeting room in the Römer, is moving to the newly built community center ‘Gallus’.”