This Tuesday, the 8th of June at 17.00h at the Salobreña Auditorium, we have the following film in English with Spanish subtitles: The trial of the Chicago 7.

Many have asked for this film, which received great reviews and promises to be good. Hope to see you there!

This is the last-but-one week of the films before Nuria and Gustavo move to the open-air cinema at the Limit end of Salobreña beach.

On Tuesday 15th June, we are having Let him go, which is another great film and chosen by Nuria and Gustavo. This will be the last film in the auditorium until late September / October 2021. I will send out a reminder of this film next week

Please let me know if you still want to be on the film list for the Autumn. I know some of you have moved back to other countries and no longer come to the cinema.

Diana

(News: Salobreña, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)