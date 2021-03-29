Tomorrow’s English-language film that will be shown in the Auditorio in Salobreña at 17.00h will be The Burnt Orange Heresy (2019).

Tomorrow’s English-language film that will be shown in the Auditorio in Salobreña at 17.00h will be The Burnt Orange Heresy (2019).

The Burnt Orange Heresy stars Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki, Mick Jagger, and Donald Sutherland. Christopher Walken was originally cast to play the artist, Jerome Debney, but was later replaced by Donald Sutherland.

Synopsis: Charismatic art critic James Figueras and his American lover travel to the lavish Lake Como estate of powerful art collector, Joseph Cassidy. Their host reveals he is the patron of Jerome Debney, the reclusive JD Salinger of the art world, and he has a simple request: for James to steal a Debney masterpiece from the artist’s studio, whatever the cost.

That’s Tuesday at 17.00h in the Audience in Salobreña

Editorial note: On average, between 25 and 35 viewers go along to this film venue, with its 500-seat capacity. Those arriving have their temperature taken upon entering and ample spacing between viewers is alloted. Masks are worn during the screening.

In the inside dining area of ​​a restaurant, up to four people can sit to a table, many of whom spend most of their meal with their masks off.

Conclusion: for those of you who have doubts about the suitablility of attending such a screening, you are in a safer environment, logically, than eating in a restaurant or drinking in a bar. Not everybody agrees, it seems, judging by a reader’s comments on the fairground article. If it is considered safe to go to a restaurant under the present covid restrictions, then it is safe to go to watch these selection of films in the Auditorium.

(News: Salobrena, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)