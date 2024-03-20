After 9 months since its premiere, a film that shone at the 2024 Oscars will finally come to streaming. After a long wait, this footage can finally be seen from the comfort of home after its successful run on the big screen, which allowed it to be the third highest-grossing film of 2023 after raising more than $960 million, only below from 'Barbie' and 'Super Mario Bros., the movie'.

But the success of this film was not only reflected in its collection, since it was also compensated by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which awarded it 7 Oscars, making it the film that won the most statuettes at the 96th. gala edition.

Which is the 2024 Oscar winner that comes to streaming?

The movie that will be released soon on streaming is 'Oppenheimer', which was directed by Christopher Nolan and starred Cillian Murphy. This film will arrive, nine months after its premiere in theaters, on the streaming platform. Max (formerly HBO Max).

'Oppenheimer' It arrived in theaters on July 21, 2023, the same release date as 'Barbie', which caused fans to create a movement on social networks which they named 'Barbenheimer'.

And now, with the arrival of the tape on the grill Maxthe 'Barbenheimer' will be more alive than ever, since 'Barbie' is also part of the streaming page's catalog.

When is 'Oppenheimer' released on Max?

'Oppenheimer', the third highest-grossing film of 2023, will arrive at Max on Sunday, April 7, 2024. In this way, the wish of thousands of movie buffs who want the film to soon arrive on some platform will be fulfilled, with the aim of being able to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

Christopher Nolan, Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy took home the most important awards at the 2024 Oscars. Photo: LR/AFP composition

Despite being released in the middle of last year, 'Oppenheimer' knew how to maintain his time in the cinema through special premieres, which caught the attention of his fans, and which continued even in 2024, especially after his triumph in the Oscars 2024.

What Oscars did 'Oppenheimer' win?

'Oppenheimer' It was the film that had the most nominations in the Oscar 2024 with 13 in total, of which it was the winner in seven categories. In this way, she was crowned the most awarded at the ceremony, above other important titles such as 'Poor Creatures' (11), 'The Moon Killers' (10) and 'Barbie' (8).

The Academy awarded 'Oppenheimer' in the following categories:

Best film

Best Director (Christopher Nolan)

Best Actor (Cillian Murphy)

Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.)

Best soundtrack

Best photography

Better assembly.

'Oppenheimer' not only shined at the Oscars, but also at the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, SAG Awards, among others. Photo: Universal Pictures

What is 'Oppenheimer' about?

“In times of war, the brilliant American physicist Julius Robert Oppenheimer, at the head of the 'Manhattan Project', leads the nuclear tests to build the atomic bomb for his country. Shocked by his destructive power, Oppenheimer questions the moral consequences of creating him. From then on and for the rest of his life, he would firmly oppose the use of nuclear weapons,” indicates the official synopsis of 'Oppenheimer'.

What is the cast of 'Oppenheimer'?

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer

Emily Blunt as Katherine 'Kitty' Oppenheimer

Matt Damon as Leslie Groves

Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss

Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock

Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence

Casey Affleck as Boris Pash

Rami Malek as David L. Hill

Kenneth Branagh as Niels Bohr

Benny Safdie as Edward Teller.

