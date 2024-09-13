Bereits sein Debüt „Knochen und Namen“, das Porträt eines schwulen Künstlerpaars im Krisenmodus, feierte auf der Berlinale Premiere, sein zweiter Film „Sad Jokes“ beim diesjährigen Filmfest in München, wo Stumm als bester Regisseur in der Sektion Neues Deutsches Kino ausgezeichnet wurde und den Kritikerpreis der FIPRESCI-Jury erhielt. Internationale Premiere feierte der Film eben erst als einziger deutscher Beitrag beim Toronto International Film Festival in der Sektion „Discovery“.

Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

In “Sad Jokes,” Stumm refines his sound further, a stubborn free jazz of cinematic tonalities in which playful media reflection and a back and forth between art and reality meet. In finely choreographed, sometimes long, uncut scenes, the film follows the director Joseph (Stumm), who is raising his little son Pino (Justus Meyer) with his best friend Sonya (Haley Louise Jones). Joseph has not yet gotten over the breakup with his ex-lover (Jonas Dassler), is working on a new film about someone who suffers from automatonophobia, the fear of large statues, and is trying to reconcile art and everyday life. Sonya has gone to a clinic for treatment for depression.

The title says it all

Stumm told this newspaper that he wrote the script for “Sad Jokes” in hotels, trains and airports, incorporating real life as much as possible and at the same time allowing himself to turn reality into fiction. He himself is gay and is raising two children with his best friend – the girl played in “Bones and Names”, and the boy here. Both films were made without any funding.

“What is written on the gravestone of a chimney sweep? He never returns,” someone says into the camera at the beginning of “Sad Jokes”. The title says it all, because what begins with a series of sad jokes develops into a panopticon of human moods in which laughter and tears are closely linked in sensitively staged and acted miniatures. Godehard Giese, as a wonderfully fickle and aggressive film producer, chews up the salami for his tooth-damaged dog and doesn’t find Joseph’s script funny at all. But he deliberately plays with exaggerations, explains the director, for example in the suicide of a character who sticks his head in the oven and is found by a child. “My uncle took his own life,” says the producer with a stony expression.

In a touching scene, the desperate Sonya reads to her best friend Joseph a dream journey she wrote down during therapy about the birth of her son. Joseph brought her bread rolls, Camembert and meat salad from the gas station because all the shops were closed. It’s hilarious when the director jams his finger in a food vending machine.

He wants to keep his picture abstract, Joseph once explains to his drawing teacher (Ulrica Flach) while drawing a nude model. “It looks like fun. That’s good, fun is good,” says the latter. There is a lot of Stumm’s cinema in this: he finds the abstract in the concrete. What is also unique in German film is the matter-of-factness with which he tells of new, queer life and family concepts.