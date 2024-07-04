Und genau das tut auch Gary in dem Film „A Killer Romance“ von Richard Linklater. Er nimmt einen Nebenjob an, er wird Freelancer für die lokale Polizei. Anfangs sind es nur Kleinigkeiten, für die er gebraucht wird: hier ein Abhörmikrofon anbringen, dort in einem Überwachungswagen herumsitzen. Eines Tages aber erweitert sich sein Tätigkeitsfeld beträchtlich: Er hebt nun das Telefon ab, wenn jemand in der Gegend den Plan gefasst hat, jemanden zu beseitigen. Gary spielt einen Killer als Lockvogel. Das Ende seiner Performance kommt immer dann, wenn die Polizei aus den Kulissen tritt und die Handschellen klicken.

The legitimacy of such investigative methods could be debated, but Gary makes a kind of art out of it. What no one would have suspected about this inconspicuous man is that he is a real acting talent (he is played by Glen Powell, who could easily play a fighter pilot in “Top Gun” or a surfing adventure). In order to present the case to potential delinquents in a convincing way, Gary has to act as if he were an experienced killer. And to do so, he uses a device that belongs not so much in thrillers as in comedies: he exaggerates. He becomes a show-off among the decoys.

After just a short time, he has acquired a veritable repertoire of styles, playing with costumes and dialects – and also with his sexual preferences. The job gives him the opportunity to play roles that he would never have dreamed of in his rather meager bachelor life with two cats named “I” and “It”.

Satirical aftermath

And then a woman comes into his life who takes everything to another level. In another era of cinema, Madison would have been described as a femme fatale, a deadly lady like those who were omnipresent in the “Black Series” films of the 1940s. With “A Killer Romance,” Linklater doesn’t make this classic genre ridiculous, but at least it makes it very funny. In doing so, he also tells of a cultural distance: gender roles today hardly allow for the constellations of the past, or if they do, then only as a satirical aftermath.

For Madison, Gary ups the ante: “I upped my game.” She is impressed, but vanity is rarely a good advisor. And so Gary suddenly finds himself much more deeply involved in a matter than his job for the police requires. And he is confronted with changing demands, including those of the colleague who used to take on his role and who is now becoming suspicious – and a little stupid – of the man next to him.

High-wire act for the leading actor

The “Black Series” is considered “black” because there was usually no escape from this chaos – except perhaps an escape to Mexico. But Richard Linklater is not simply concerned with a neo-noir, the likes of which have appeared again and again since the 1980s: mostly very stylized homages to the world of black and white, often just a bit of aesthetics in idleness. “A Killer Romance” is a very contemporary comedy that also plays a little with the motifs of making fun of cops. Above all, however, the script, for which the director teamed up with his leading actor, represents a veritable high-wire act: Gary soon has no choice but to flee forward, and at some point, like a new Munchausen, he must pull himself out of the chaos of his claims by the hair of his own presumptions.

Richard Linklater has been one of the most influential fringe figures in American cinema for many years. He has never left Austin, Texas, where he began making the programmatic “Slacker” in 1990. His cinematic imagination moves through forms and genres with sovereign ease, his love of film history is unmistakable (“Me & Orson Welles”, 2008), and despite all his seriousness (the great experiment “Boyhood”, 2014), he has always retained a lightheartedness, which he demonstrated with his (life) travel trilogy (“Before Sunrise” to “Before Midnight”), but also with jokes like “School of Rock” and “Bernie”.