This week’s screening in Salobreña of a film in English is entitled, Promising Young Woman.

Synopsis: Cassie Thomas, a 30-year-old medical school dropout, lives with her parents. Years earlier, her classmate Al Monroe raped her best friend Nina Fisher; there was no investigation by the school or legal system. Now Cassie spends her nights feigning drunkenness in clubs, allowing men to take her to their homes, and revealing her sobriety when they try to take advantage of her.

Another great film which was nominated in various categories in the Oscars. The film is in English and has Spanish subtitles.

The film won best British film in the Baftas. Carey Mulligan was nominated for best actress in the Oscars and I think should have won it. Emerald Fennell as writer and director won best original screenplay at the Baftas and Oscars..

It’s described as a black-comedy thriller and the ending is quite audacious and provocative.

So that’s Tuesday, at 17.00h in the Auditorium with a 5-euro admission fee.

(News / Entertainment: Salobreña, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)