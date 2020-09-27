Republican Party of India (RPI) President and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale says that film producers and production houses should not be allowed to work in films in the NCB investigation which have been charged in the drugs case. He also said that if these accused were cast in films, then screening of their films would not be allowed. He also said that there should be no discrimination between female and male artists.

Ramdas Athawale tweeted and wrote, “Filmmakers should not include actors who have been prosecuted by the narco department as drug addicts; otherwise the films in which these actors would be, RPI shooting those films Will stop and will not allow such films to be screened. “

Drugs Amalipadarth Ghanare Mhanoon Narco Vibhagana Kailai Kelelya Artistana Nirmantini Tyanchaya Chitrapat Gheu New; Otherwise Tyanchaya Chitrapatache Chitikaran RPI Close Padel Tasech Asha Chitrapatna to be displayed. pic.twitter.com/GYTj7P8qef – Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) September 26, 2020

No discrimination between male and female artists

Ramdas Athawale has also questioned the interrogation of women artists in his second tweet only. He wrote, “In the case of substance abuse, the message is being sent by the NCB to interrogate only the female actors. If it contains the names of the actors, they should also be questioned. There should be no discrimination between men and women.” But the question of how only the actresses’ names are coming up should not be ignored! “

By NCB Drugs Amaly Substance Vaparlyachaya Sambhayavaroon Fakt Women Artist Ranchi Kaushal Kelly Jali Asliacha Message Yat Actyatanchi Nave Asatil Tar Tyanchihi Chowkashi Whavi. Feminist discrimination Nassava. – Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) September 26, 2020

Actress names only

Let us know that Riya Chakraborty revealed the names of about 25 Bollywood celebs in front of NCB in the drugs case in Sushant Singh Rajput case. They all use or sell drugs. In these, the names of Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh and Ranveer Singh, including fashion designers Simone Khambata, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Namrata Shirodkar and Diya Mirza, have come out openly.

