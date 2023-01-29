Film producer Javier Pérez Santana, 55, has been released on charges after being arrested this Sunday for sexual assaults that occurred on Saturday night at the party after the Feroz Film Awards gala held in Zaragoza. The victim is a woman who reported the facts to the National Police. The authorities are investigating another man who has also been denounced by another of those attending the celebration. This second suspect, whose identity is known to the police, is, according to the Association of Cinematographic Informants of Spain (AICE), organizer of the gala, a member together with Pérez Santana of the team of one of the nominated films.

After the awards ceremony, some 200 people, all invited to the gala, attended the Espacio Ebro in Zaragoza, the place reserved by the organization of Los Feroz to celebrate the party after the event. Among them was the detainee, Javier Pérez Santana, producer of the feature film my emptiness and I, directed by Adrián Silvestre, nominated for the Feroz 2023 Awards and the Goya. From one to three in the morning, attendees were able to enjoy an open bar. From that hour on, the party lasted until six in the morning. Several witnesses consulted by EL PAÍS report that they saw how Santana, in an altered state, “kissed several men on the mouth and neck and touched their ass” without their permission.

Pérez Santana, always according to the account of these attendees, maintained this attitude until an actress decided to denounce the producer’s behavior. Sources from the victim’s environment have asked this newspaper not to make her name public. When the interpreter stopped him, the event’s security team intervened, according to a statement published this Sunday by the IAEC. “The event’s security team intervened as soon as they learned of the event, isolating the aggressors and assisting the victims,” ​​the text explains. “The presence of the police was requested, which has taken charge of these complaints and the investigation immediately.”

When the police went to the Espacio Ebro venue, a second victim reported another assault committed by another partygoer. According to the version of both, the attacks occurred between 4:00 and 6:00 in the morning. The police are investigating the participation of this man who, according to the story collected by EL PAÍS, also allegedly acted improperly at the celebration party. The Family and Women’s Care Unit (UFAM) has been in charge of the investigation, police sources have reported. Both complaints, that of the actress and that of another man, have been processed jointly.

“Once what happened is clarified, the alleged perpetrators of this unfortunate act will be banned from the Feroz Awards and from all the activities organized by the AICE,” continues the AICE statement that shows its “repudiation” and “strongly condemns sexual assaults.” ″.

The Zaragoza City Council, which ensures that it does not have information in this regard, has regretted the information that is becoming known through the media and has expressed its condemnation and rejection of any sexual assault. The President of the Government of Aragon, Javier Lambán, has expressed his “outrage” at the sexual assaults denounced at the Feroz Awards in a message posted on his Twitter account, where he has disapproved of the “fact itself”, as well as the “image negative projected from Zaragoza”. In addition, he has shown his “total support” for the victims and has called for “punishing the aggressors and demanding explanations from the organization.”