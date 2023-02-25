Controversial and twisted. This film has the seal of the director Lars von Trier printed on all the scenes, each one more uncomfortable to watch than the next.

Controversial is usually the adjective with which Lars von Trier has been rated throughout his career. His films are mainly known for a very particular characteristic: taking the viewer to the limit with scenes that are difficult to watch. Proof of this are “Antichrist” (a horror film that mixes eroticism with the demonic) and “Nymphomania” (which includes real sex sequences). However, there may be another feature film even more infamous than those mentioned.

This is “Jack’s House”, a story starring Matt Dillon which caused more than 100 people to leave the theater at its premiere. Next, we leave you more details.

What is “Jack’s House” about?

Jack, a failed architect, recounts his elaborate murders. Told from his point of view, he sees each one as a towering work of art that defines his life’s work as a serial killer. As the police close in, Jack takes a chance trying to create the ultimate work of art,” recites the official synopsis shared by MUBI.

United States, 70s. “Jack’s House” He brings us closer to a man with clear and serious mental problems who sees death as the pinnacle of a well-executed work of art.

Limits do not exist when it comes to making an artistic expression like no other; however, what for some may be an act of liberation, for others is a nameless crime. This happens to Jack, whose perspective helps us to understand not only his condition, but also the world around him.

Despite the fact that the police are following his steps, the subject dares to commit increasingly twisted and grotesque acts. “Jack’s House” can currently be seen on the streaming platform Filmin.

Public reaction to “Jack’s House”

“Jack’s House” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018. While the plot anticipated controversial scenes, there was one in particular that caused more than 100 people to leave the screening room, according to Ramin Setoodeh, co-editor-in-chief of Variety magazine.

“I had never seen anything like this at a film festival. More than 100 people have come out of ‘Jack’s House’, by Lars von Trier, which portrays the mutilation of women and children. ‘It’s disgusting,’ a woman said as she left, ”she detailed on Twitter.

A Variety reporter says more than 100 people filed out of the room where “Jack’s House” was on display. Photo: Twitter capture

Of course, he was not the only one who let his opinion be known in networks. Other users left disapproving opinions: “I just walked out of the Lars von Trier premiere in Cannes 2018 because watching children being shot and killed is not art or entertainment”, “I’ve walked out of Lars von Trier. Vile movie. It shouldn’t have been done. The actors are guilty.”