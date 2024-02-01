The Platino Awards, the most important Spanish-speaking film and audiovisual awards competition, announced its official preselection for its 11th edition this year. 'The Pampa', directed by the filmmaker Dorian Fernandez Moris ('General Cemetery 1 and 2', 'Disappear', 'Isla Bonita'), is the Peruvian film with the highest number of preselections, seven in total, including that of best Ibero-American fiction film. The awards gala will be held on Next April 20 at the Gran Tlachco Theater, in Xcaret Park, in Riviera Maya (Mexico).

This preselection was carried out by the Ibero-American Federation of Cinematographic and Audiovisual Producers (Fipca), in collaboration with the producers' associations and the Ibero-American Film Academies and brings together the great talents of the industries of 23 Ibero-American countries.

In addition to the shortlist for the highest award of this important film competition, 'La pampa' has also been preliminarily nominated in the categories of original music (Tomás Vidal), best assembly direction (Dorian Fernández Moris, Chemo Loli and Percy Meza), best art direction (Jeff Calmet), best cinematography (Andres Magellan), best sound direction (Juan Torres) and the Platinum award for cinema and education in values.

'The Pampa' is part of the Peruvian preselection, which includes more than a dozen national productions and co-productions, which together have achieved 28 joint preliminary nominations.

How many awards does the movie 'La pampa' have?

'La pampa' is a production of the Peruvian company AV Films and so far it has managed to be recognized with more than 20 awards and 45 official selections in festivals around the world, such as the Gramado Festival, Brazil, and the Calzada de Calatrava International Film Festival, Colombia.

What is 'The Pampa' about?

'La pampa' is a Peruvian film of social denunciation. He introduces us to Juan, a public official who flees from justice and the tragedy that marked him for life. On her side, Reina, is a teenager fleeing the sexual and moral abuse that she has suffered since she was a child in the sexual exploitation camps of La Pampa. The cast is made up of the award-winning actor Fernando Bacilio, as well as Luz Pinedo, Mayella Lloclla, Óscar Carrillo, Silvia Majo, among other figures.