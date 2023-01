Home page World

From: Alina Schroeder

Split

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida has died at the age of 95. ©Mario Cartelli/Imago

Gina Lollobrigida is dead. According to media reports, the Italian actress died at the age of 95.

Rome – The film world mourns: The Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida has died. This is reported by the Italian news agency ANSA. Lollobrigida was 95 years old.

More to come.