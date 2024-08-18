Home World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Alain Delon at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2019. © picture alliance/dpa/XinHua

The French actor Alain Delon has died. This was announced by his family. Delon became known, among other things, through the film “Only the Sun Was Witness.”

Paris – His three children announced the sad news on Sunday morning (18 August): Alain Delon has died at the age of 88. In a statement to the news agency AFP Alain Fabien, Anouchka and Anthony ask for privacy “in this extremely painful moment of mourning”.

The legendary French actor died “peacefully in his house in Douchy” south of Paris.

