This Tuesday, the 25th at 17.00h you will be able to watch the 2020 film, French Exit (English-language version and Spanish subtitles) at the Salobreña Auditorio.

It’s called a drama comedy and is a bit wacky, according to the critics. It stars Michelle Pfeiffer.

I hope you are all enjoying these films and like the choices picked for you. We try to mix the genres but finding comedies or lighter films has been hard this year.

Please send in any films you would like but Nuria likes more modern ones as they are easier to get and I really don’t like films with lots of violence and horror.

We are hoping to show The trial of the Chicago 7 on June 1st which has great reviews and not too much fighting .. Nuria will continue with the films into the summer depending on numbers attending.

See you on Tuesday with masks on and social distancing, entrance five euros. Many thanks to Nuria and Gustavo who do a great job getting us the films we like.

Diana