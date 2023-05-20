Steve McQueen, four hours and 22 minutes. Wang Bing, three hours and 32 minutes. Scorsese, 3’26. Nuri Bilge Ceylan, 3’17; Víctor Erice, 2’49, and thus a, never better said, long etcetera of films that are not afraid of the challenge of their extension and that covers all the sections of the Cannes festival.

All this in a year in which the Portuguese filmmaker Pedro Costa presents a nine-minute short film, the daughters of fireand the Spanish Pedro Almodóvar a medium-length film, strange way of life, 30 minutes. The duration of the films is dynamited and for many this is a trend that will end up being imposed, allowing films of all conditions to coexist in an official competition section, as is the case in other festivals. In addition, it opens an important debate on the new challenges of film distribution, which increasingly faces films that go beyond conventional footage.

Some of the longest and most notable films in its programming have already been seen in Cannes. One of the most courageous decisions of the management team has been to include in the competition the latest film by Chinese filmmaker Wang Bing, one of the most important figures in contemporary documentary, which in Youth (Spring) it introduces us to the routine of the textile factories in the city of Zhili, a place 150 kilometers from Shanghai where the clothes for consumption in the rest of the world come from. Observing closely the lives of the people who dress the planet provokes in the viewer an awareness that is only understood after facing its detailed footage.

Still from ‘Youth (Spring)’, by Wang Bing. Gladys Glover, House on Fire, CS Productions, Arte France Cinéma, Les Films Fauves, Volya Films

Another example is the impressive Occupied City, out of competition, in which British filmmaker Steve McQueen narrates life in Amsterdam during the Nazi occupation. Without archival material, following the path that Claude Lanzmann paved with shoah, McQueen films the past from the present while a voice in off unfolds an inventory of terrifying crimes to the rhythm of the current street map of the capital of the Netherlands. Here there are no direct testimonies left, only imperceptible traces in a city where Nazi terror nested for years. Each street hides a memory that the present seems obstinate in trampling on and that McQueen pursues with his refined sense of image and sound and guided by the script of his wife, Bianca Stigter, director of the documentary jewel Three minutes and author of the book on which it is based Occupied City.

Facing this type of film may seem exhausting, but its immersion causes the opposite, the incomparable sensation of breathing deeply and in time with the images.

This same year, a film like the Brazilian A long trip of the yellow bus, seven hours long, about the six-month journey between Venice and Kathmandu aboard a Volkswagen convertible that the filmmaker and writer Júlio Bressane undertook in the 1970s with his wife Rosa Dias and their friend Andrea Tonacci, has been one of the most celebrated at festivals such as Rotterdam and Bafici. As already happened with The flower, cult film by Argentine Mariano Llinás, 14 hours long, which broke the mold with its excess.

“The festivals, especially the smaller and bolder ones, that is to say, those that have nothing to lose, among which Cannes is not found, which is trailing behind in these things, have decided that the lengths of the films are no longer a delimitation and an experimental piece of minutes is equal to extreme cases such as three hours of Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell, the Vietnamese film Tien An Pham included in the Directors’ Fortnight”, explains Álvaro Arroba, programmer in that section of Cannes, who recalls how the short film My last adventure by Ramiro Sonzini and Ezequiel Salinas, emerged victorious in the 2021 edition of Bafici over the feature films that were competing that year.

The excessive footage is not, on the other hand, nothing new in the cinema. In fact, its history is that of a mutilated art. Of the nine hours of Avarice, of the misunderstood visionary Eric Von Stroheim, to The fourth commandment, by Orson Welles, or The South, by Víctor Erice, whose career has been marked by his fight against the limits set by the production system.

What has changed in recent decades is, among other things, the laxity that digital allows and the increasingly assumed contamination of the documentary genre in fiction, “although distinguishing between one and the other is at this point a tiresome and sterile debate ”, adds Arroba.

The biggest question today is how distribution deals with ever-longer movies. Unresolved questions but that right now are on the table in view of the imminent releases of films such as Lauquen Trainby Laura Citarella, at the Cine Estudio Bellas Artes in Madrid or the Out 1, by Jacques Rivette, at the Filmoteca, where they plan to screen the more than 13 hours of this milestone on June 17, as part of the retrospective dedicated to the French filmmaker since last April. “It is the first time that the film will be able to be seen in its entirety in Spain, and it is not something easy”, affirms Carlos Reviriego, deputy and programming director of Filmoteca Española. “At a logistical level it is very complicated, in fact a pass like this has never been done at the Doré. If we have managed to move it forward, it is thanks to the passion of our team, Natalia Marín and Pablo López, and the projectionist, Ignacio Estrada. Obviously it is a loss-making session, framed within a non-profit cultural initiative”.

Due to its extreme conditions, the film, from 1971, has been screened very little, “although a figure like Éric Rohmer assured when he saw it that it was a sort of Holy Grail of cinematographic modernity.” Already in the nineties, with all its post-production finished, it was screened at some festivals and in Paris, divided into eight episodes and four parts, as was later the case in New York. “The one at Doré will be a historic session that will last all day. We will see how it is given to the daring who will dare with this extraordinary experience”.

