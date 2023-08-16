TSG Entertainment, which helped co-finance hits like Avatar: The Way of Water and the franchise Deadpool to Twentieth Century Fox, is suing the studio and its parent Disney for breach of contract

A lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court by TSG alleges that the Disney-owned movie studio intentionally withheld profits and struck deals to boost its own streaming platforms Hulu and Disney+, as well as the price of their actions, at the expense of their partners.

In the lawsuit, TSG said Disney and the studio “tried to use almost every trick in Hollywood’s ledger” to deprive him “of hundreds of millions of dollars.” Disney representatives were not immediately available for comment.



