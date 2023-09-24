Film festivals | Love & Anarchy attracted almost as many visitors as before the corona pandemic

All screenings of several festival films were sold out.

On Sunday the finished film festival Rakkautat & Anarkiaa gathered around 51,000 visitors this year, which is almost as many as in 2019 before the corona pandemic.

More than 400 film screenings were organized during the eleven-day festival. The event also included several side events.

According to the organizers, the most popular film of the event was about the everyday life of a sculptor narrative American comedy-drama Showing Up. In addition to movies The Zone of Interest, Poor Things, Monster – A dangerous game (in Japanese Kaibutsu) and Past Lives all shows were sold out.

The Spanish drama about the eight-year-old trans child Lucía won the public vote 20,000 Species of Bees (in Spanish 20,000 species of monkeys).

For festivals more than 57,000 people participated in 2019, and the maximum number of visitors has been more than 60,000. In 2020, the number of visitors dropped to 29,000 as a result of the corona restrictions.

According to the organizers, this year’s number of visitors is the highest for Finnish film festivals since the start of the corona pandemic.

Other film festivals have also been popular this year. The Sodankylä film festival organized in June did with its all-time record of 35,000 visitors.

The Espoo Ciné film festival, on the other hand collected in August–September, almost 27,000 visitors, beating their all-time record.